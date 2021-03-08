Spread the love



















Rahul at national executive meet of Youth Congress



New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attended the national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress here.

According to IYC media in-charge Rahul Rao, the discussion will cover several issues related to inflation, fuel and LPG cylinder price hike, unemployment among others that includes the Assembly elections in four states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam and union territory of Puducherry.

The session was chaired by IYC National President Srinivas B.V. The two-day key IYC meeting is being held at the youth wing headquarters of the party here.

Party secretary and IYC in-charge Krishna Allavaru was also expected to be present during the meeting.