Rahul continues to violate security rules, making false allegation of lapse: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has hit back at the Congress, alleging that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is failing so the Congress is making such childish statements about security lapse to remain in the headlines.



New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has hit back at the Congress, alleging that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is failing so the Congress is making such childish statements about security lapse to remain in the headlines.

Speaking on the alleged lapse in Rahul Gandhi’s security, Gaurav said, “the security agency has made it clear today that there has been no breach in the security of Rahul Gandhi, but Rahul Gandhi himself has broken security related rules and protocols 113 times since 2020. In such a situation, the question arises whether Rahul Gandhi himself is worried about his safety?

Bhatia also said that not only Rahul Gandhi but his mother and sister Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, all three have not even used bulletproof cars many times in violation of security protocols.”

Bhatia added that it has become clear from the statement of the Central Reserve Police Force that there was neither any lapse nor any breach in the security of Rahul Gandhi. Despite this the Congress is making baseless statements to gain cheap popularity.

Rahul Gandhi must follow the security protocols and rules, advised Bhatia.

The central force’s response came a day after Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Delhi police had completely failed to ensure Rahul Gandhi’s security as the Yatra passed through the national capital. The party sought proper security for the leader, who enjoys Z+ cover, when the Yatra enters the sensitive zones of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.