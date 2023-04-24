Rahul Gandhi Barper! ‘Mega RG Roadshow’ in Kudla on 27 April



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons, Kerala MLA and All-India Congress Committee secretary In-charge of Karnataka Roji M. John said “Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Mangaluru on the 27 April evening after attending two programmes in Udupi. While Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Mangaluru on 27 April party president M. Mallikarjun Kharge will meet party workers in Sullia and Mangaluru on 25 April

“The roadshow will be held from Collector’s Gate (Balmatta Circle) to Nehru Maidan at around 5 pm, covering about 2 km. It is to boost the campaign and workers who are working for the party’s success in all eight Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada. Youth Congress workers and NSUI workers will join the roadshow. Finel details of Gandhi’s visit to Udupi and Mangaluru are being worked out. The Congress is confident of ending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule in Karnataka and coming back to power. The wave is in favour of the party in coastal Karnataka. On supporters of Congress ticket aspirant H.M. Nandakumar remaining neutral in the Sullia Assembly constituency, I had a meeting with the party workers in Sullia. There is no such issue. You will see the strength of the party on (April) 25th.” added John Roji

On Former Congress MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava contesting as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Mangaluru City North following the denial of the ticket, John said “It will not have any impact on the party. People are in favour of the Congress and we will not lose any of our votes because of Bava quitting. And about Bava’s allegation against Congress State chief D, K. Shivakumar took the money and gave a ticket to Inayat Ali to contest from Surathkal, I want to clarify that those who do not get tickets generally make such allegations. Inayat Ali is among three young party workers fielded by the party in Dakshina Kannada”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, said ” Malikarjun Kharge will come to Mangaluru on Monday 24 April evening after attending campaigns in Chikkamagaluru and Tarikere. On Tuesday, 25 April noon, he will address the party workers in Sullia, where workers from Sullia, Puttur and Belthangady Assembly constituencies will participate. Kharge will meet party workers at the T.M.A Pai Convention Centre in Mangaluru later”. Clarifying on the survey by BBC news that has been circulated that BJP will win with a vast majority in the forthcoming elections, Bhandary said “BBC has clarified that no survey was conducted, and the news that is getting circulated is all fake. This clearly shows the frustration of the BJP in coming back to power. The 40% commission government will lose this election. The entire state will vote in favour of Congress. Congress will win all the seats in the coastal region in the elections”.

Congress district president K Harish Kumar, Youth Congress leader Luqman Bantwal, Corporator Praveen Chandra Alva, and NSUI district president Savad Sullia, among others, were present.

