Rahul Gandhi condoles death of 5 workers at SII plant



New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of five people at Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) and urged the Maharashtra government to provide help to the victims’ families.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came after at least five persons suffocated to death after a major fire broke out in an under-construction building at a plant of global vaccine giant SII in Pune on Thursday afternoon.

“While it’s distressing to learn of the tragic loss of lives in the fire incident at Serum Institute, the news of another fire is extremely worrying. My condolences to the family of the deceased. I request the state govt to provide necessary help to the victims and their families,” the Wayanad MP said in a tweet.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol announced that five persons, including one woman, had perished in the blaze and their bodies were found during the cooling operations.

Another four persons were rescued from the blaze which erupted on two upper floors of the SII building which was being readied for a BCG vaccine plant.

To allay the nationwide concerns over the fate of the Covid-19 vaccines being manufactured by the company, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference while SII CEO Adar Poonawalla issued a personal statement of reassurance.