Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Ideal Ice Cream at Pabbas in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the most popular Ice Cream Parlour, “Pabbas” and enjoyed the best Ideal ice cream in Karnataka like Gadbad, Marzi Pan, Chocolate Dad and Vanilla on April 27.

Rahul was in Mangaluru to attend a public meeting at Adyar. After the public meeting, Rahul Gandhi along with KPCC president D K Shivakumar, K C Venugopal, MLA Manjunath Bhandary, Roji John, District Congress President Harish Kumar and Pratibha Kulai visited Pabbas ice-cream parlour and tasted a variety of Ideal ice creams.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Mukund Kamath said, “Rahul Gandhi visited Pabbas and had a variety of ice creams such as Gadbad, Marzi Pan, Chocolate Dad, Vanilla and I-pizza, he liked Chocolate Dad very much and said that it was the best ice cream he has savoured. He saw my dad’s photograph and asked about the history of Ideal Ice-cream. When and how it all began”.

Mukund also said, “Rahul Gandhi liked ‘Marzi Pan’ and said ‘Chocolate Dad’ is the best ice cream. He is a soft-spoken and down-to-earth person”.

