Spread the love



















Rahul Gandhi hails Air India women pilots for flying from San Francisco to Bengaluru non-stop

Bengaluru (UNI) : Former AICC President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hailed an all women team of Air India pilots who flew from San Francisco to Bengaluru non-stop after flying over the north pole. Congratulating the pilots Mr Gandhi tweeted,

“You have made the country proud. The national carrier had said this flight would be the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by any Indian airline and the total flight time on this route would be more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that day”.