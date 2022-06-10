Rahul Gandhi on menu card, Congressmen protest



Etawah: Congressmen are up in arms against a local restaurant that has been found to be ‘misusing’ Rahul Gandhis name on its menu card.

The restaurant in Civil Lines area, has mentioned a number of Italian dishes on its menu card under the caption “Italian Rahul Gandhi”.

Names of dishes like Italian Pasta, Mexican Pasta, Hangover Pasta are written below the caption �Italian Rahul Gandhi’.

The office-bearers of Etawah District Congress Committee have warned of an agitation if the menu card is not immediately withdrawn and the restaurant submits an apology.

All the office bearers of the district Congress reached the Collectorate and gave a memorandum to the Senior Superintendent of Police who has assured necessary action.