Rahul Gandhi Roadshow in Mluru Cancelled- Only Campaign Meet at Sahyadri Grounds

Rahul Gandhi Roadshow in Mangaluru Cancelled- Instead Rahul will address the Congress Party Workers at a mass poll campaign meeting at 3.30 pm to be held at the Sahyadri College Campus in Adyar, in the outskirts of the City.

Mangaluru: As per the communication from Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee Chairman Harish Kumar, the proposed Roadshow of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi scheduled to be held Tomorrow, 27 April in Mangaluru remains cancelled. Instead Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress Party Workers at a mass poll campaign meeting at 3.30 pm to be held at the Sahyadri College Campus in Adyar, in the outskirts of the City.

Earlier the congress party had scheduled a roadshow starting at 5 pm from Collector’s Gate (Balmatta Circle) and proceeding towards A B Shetty Circle, covering about 2 km on 27 April. Prior to coming for the Mangaluru programme, Rahul will be taking part in an interaction with fishermen at Kaup in Udupi district.

Meanwhile, as per BJP sources that Home Minister Amith Shah is likely to hold a Roadshow in Mangaluru on Thursday, 27 April. However, the programme is yet to be confirmed, said BJP sources.

Like this: Like Loading...