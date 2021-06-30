Spread the love



















Rahul Gandhi says no meeting with Sidhu

New Delhi: A day after disgruntled Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s close aide said that he would meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, the former Congress President said that there was no meeting scheduled for the day.

Rahul Gandhi stepped outside his house to talk to reporters but when he was asked he denied any such meeting. He said, “No meeting.” However there is no word from Sidhu’s side.

It was expected that Rahul will give a peace formula to the former cricketer on his ongoing tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh but there was no meeting.

Last week Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakhar, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of the situation after infighting escalated in the state Congress.

Sunil Jakhar said after the meet, “Hope that the current situation will be resolved and some wrong people are advising the chief minister over the decision on jobs to kin of MLAs.”

He said the issue of Sidhu is under discussion by the party leadership. While another bete noire of the Punjab CM, Pratap Singh Bajwa also met Rahul Gandhi and said that he discussed the ground reality and current political situation in the state.

