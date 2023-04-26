Rahul Gandhi to Interact with Fishermen Community on April 27

Udupi: “Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the fishermen community in Uchila on April 27”, said former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake during the press meet held at the Kaup Rajeeva Bhavan here on April 26.

Addressing the media persons Sorake said that, at 3:40 pm, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kaup from the Adi Udupi Helipad. He will participate in the Roadshow at Katapady and Uchila. Thereafter he will interact with the fishermen community at the Uchila Mahalaxmi Temple auditorium.

Sorake further said, “The fishermen community is totally ignored by the BJP government. The Congress government started to give subsidies on kerosene but the BJP government has not given kerosene to the fishermen community for the last six months. Nearly 2000 representatives of fishermen from different fishermen committees all over the coastal districts of Karnataka are taking part in the programme”.

Ashok Kumar Kodavoor President of DCC, TN Prathapan MP from Kerala, Manjunath Sonegar president of Fishermen Congress Karnataka, KPCC Secretary MA Gafoor, KPCC member Rajashekar Kotian, Publicity committee President Hareesh Kini, Youth Congress President Rameez Hussain, block Congress president Naveen Chandra Suvarna, former president Naveen Chandra Shetty, Congress leaders Wilson Rodrigues, Jethendra Furtado, Deviprasad Shetty, Shanthala, Fakruddin, Dinesh and others were present.

