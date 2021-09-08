Spread the love



















Rahul Gandhi to pray at Vaishno Devi, take part in arti on Thursday

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu region on Thursday.

Congress’ J&K unit President Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that Gandhi will walk to the shrine, take part in the arti in the evening, stay there overnight, and then walk back down the next day.

The Congress leader will participate in the party meeting and will address the workers in Jammu.

Gandhi, who will be on two-day visit to Jammu, will also meet Congress leaders and take feedback of the situation in the Union Territory, particularly after the Taliban capture of Afghanistan

He had paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district during his visit last month – his first visit to the Valley since the Centre abrogated Article 370.

