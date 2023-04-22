Rahul Gandhi To Visit Udupi on April 27

Udupi: ‍“Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Udupi on April 27 for the Karnataka elections campaign,” said Ashok Kumar Kodavoor Udupi district Congress committee president.

Addressing the press persons at the District Congress Bhavan on Friday, April 21, Kodavoor said, “Rahul Gandhi will address the fisherman’s community in Uchila in the district on April 27. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to visit Udupi on the same day. KPCC President D K Shivakumar will also visit Udupi district on April 23 and 24 and participate in the campaign in Byndoor and Udupi”.

Shivakumar will address a public rally in Byndoor on April 23 and visit the Kollur temple. A road show is also scheduled for April 24, in which he will travel from the Udupi city bus stand to Ajjarkad where he will address the public. Over 10,000 people are expected to participate in these events.

Kodavoor said that a vigorous campaign will be conducted in the coming days for all five candidates in the district. Former Chief Minister Siddaramiah will also join the campaign at the end of this month. We will ensure Congress’s victory in the district, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...