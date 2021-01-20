Spread the love



















Rahul Gandhi unveils calendar honouring Wayanad heroes



Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unveiled a calendar for the year 2021 depicting local people who have proved their worth in various walks of life. The calendar also features paintings highlighting the natural beauty of Wayanad.

The month of January depicts Kumbamma, who is into organic farming in Wayanad despite her physical disabilities.

The calendar also features Mohammed Ashik, who has been a star in the special school meets in the state; the couple Mathew and Mary, who even after crossing 90 years of age are still active in farming in Pulpally; Vinod, the first graduate and research scholar from the tribal Cholanaykar community; international volleyball player Jimna Abraham; Vishak MM, captain of the Kerala school football team which became runner-up in the national championship; Niyas Chola, who made teaching interesting by using musical methods; and Vishnu from the Paniya tribal community who had won two gold medals and one silver in the Kerala school athletics meet.

The calendar also mentions the achievements of each person it features.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran told IANS, “It is a tribute of our leader Rahul Gandhi to the heroes of Wayanad who have proved their worth in their own manner. Rahul Gandhi is a leader who has his ears to the ground and hence this happened.”