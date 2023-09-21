Rahul interacts with porters, says their wish can’t be ignored



New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again surprised people by visiting a Railway station here and interacting with the porters to know their concerns.

According to party sources, the Congress leader arrived at Anand Vihar Railway station to talk to the porters.

Gandhi spoke at length with them and discussed the issues they face, the source said.

The Congress leader’s visit comes months after few porters urged him to meet them to understand their issues and work for their uplift.

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, Rahul Gandhi said, “Today, met the coolie brothers working at Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. I also had this desire in my mind for a long time, and they had also called me very lovingly – and the wish of the hard-working brothers of India should be fulfilled at any cost.”

In a tweet, the Congress from its official X handle said, “People’s leader Rahul Gandhi met his porter colleagues at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porter colleagues of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him.

Today Rahul ji reached among them and listened to them leisurely. Bharat Jodo journey continues.”

The Congress leader, in the last few months, has surprised people with his visits among people.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Bengali Market, Jama Masjid area to have food and then visited Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants.

He had also visited Delhi University’s PG Men’s hostel to have lunch with the students and then took a truck ride from Haryana’s Murthal to Ambala to understand their pain.

Gandhi had also visited the farm lands during the paddy sowing season and interacted with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat, visited bike mechanic shops in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, visited Azadpur Mandi amid skyrocketing prices of vegetables.

He had also invited the farmers of Sonepat and a vegetable vendor Rameshwar separately over lunch at his residence here.

Recently, he also undertook motorcycle rides in ladakh, Leh and Kargil region to interact with the people.

Like this: Like Loading...