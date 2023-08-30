Rahul, Kharge in Mysuru to launch Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Mysuru: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Mysuru city in Karnataka on Wednesday to attend the mega event to launch the ambitious Gruha Lakshmi Scheme in the state.

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, state Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala also arrived with Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar received Rahul Gandhi and others at the Bengaluru International airport and travelled with them in a special flight to Mysuru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the leaders at Mysuru. More than a lakh people are attending the mega event. Under the scheme 1.10 crore women will get monthly allowance through direct benefit transfer.

The Chief Minister said, “Crores of mothers of this land, who have dedicated themselves to their families and are making sacrifices, will now step into the life of self respect through the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

“Our government will transfer Rs 2,000 for every woman head of family directly and we are keeping the word,” he said.

“This is a historical day. I am eager to see the complacency and joy on the faces of mothers. Empowerment of women will help to create a powerful society. If equality of women is ensured that will lead to the creation of equality in the whole society,” he stated.

The Congress government had implemented free travel for women in state owned buses, free rice scheme, and free power scheme in the state. This is the fourth guarantee scheme. The assurance had also been made to provide a monthly allowance to unemployed fresh graduates and diploma holders for two years.

