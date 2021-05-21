Spread the love



















Rahul pays floral tribute to dad Rajiv Gandhi on 30th death anniversary



New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister and his father Rajiv Gandhi here on his 30th death anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi and paid floral tributes to his father.

“Truth, Compassion, Progress,” he later wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #RememberingRajivGandhi.

He also attached a photograph of his father.

Priyanka Gandhi also paid tributes to her father and in a tweet wrote, “There is no greater strength than love, no greater courage than kindness, no greater power than compassion and no greater teacher than humility. #RememberingRajivGandhi”

She attached a photograph of her father speaking to the patients in a hospital.

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra also paid tribtues to Rajiv Gandhji and said, “Remembering Rajiv Gandhiji on his Death Anniversary, May 21, 1991. A family man, a visionary leaderï¿½If he was alive, this country would have been economically stronger, more secular and every citizen would’ve been medically healthier. We miss him. RIP.”

He also attached the link of Rajiv Gandhi’s speech at the United Nations.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 in Tamil Nadu. The former Prime Minister was killed by an LTTE suicide bomber on May 21, 1991 night at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

