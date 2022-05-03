Rahul Sharma joins the cast of new show ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ka Nandlala’

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Sharma has been roped in for the new show Yashomati Maiyaa Ka Nandlala’. Known to have acted in number of mythological dramas, Rahul is elated to play Nand Maharaj.

He shares: “Like me, all of us have grown up hearing tales of the great Lord Krishna and receiving the opportunity to portray Nand Maharaj in the show is like a dream come true for me.”

The actor who is known for shows such as ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’, ‘Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi’, ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’, is elated for his new journey and expresses his gratitude.

“I am thankful for this opportunity. I am sure the audience will shower a lot of love on this show,” he concludes.

‘Yashomati Maiyaa ka Nandlala’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.