Rahul should apologise for hate-filled blood-soaked history of Cong: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for “the hate-filled blood-soaked history of the Congress”, and said that a conspiracy was being hatched to spread hatred by defaming and dividing the country once again.



New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad has demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for “the hate-filled blood-soaked history of the Congress”, and said that a conspiracy was being hatched to spread hatred by defaming and dividing the country once again.

VHP’s Central Joint General Secretary Dr. Surendra Jain said in a statement on Friday that the Congress has a history of spreading hatred, dividing the society and causing massacres. Instead of blaming Hindu organisations, they should apologise for the great sins committed by the Congress to break the country.

Dr. Jain recalled that the Moplas, who killed 20,000 Hindus in Malabar, Kerala in 1920 due to the Khilafat movement, were not only promoted by the Congress but declared freedom fighters, and even after 75 years of independence their families were given pension. “India was partitioned because of the wrong policies of the Congress, and due to the wrong implementation of the partition policy lakhs of innocent people were killed and crores of Hindus had to stumble door-to-door as refugees.

“In 1948, it was this Congress that committed the heinous crime of attacking thousands of Chitpavan Brahmins, brutally killing hundreds and burning many Sangh workers alive by making baseless and false allegations against the Sangh for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. It is a well-known fact that in the 1980s, the Congress was responsible for giving rise to the Khalistani terror that was responsible for the killing of more than 22,000 Hindus and the displacement of lakhs of Hindus.

“Evidence is now being found that in 1984 more than 20,000 innocent Sikhs were mercilessly murdered at the behest of the Congress. Congress has been doing the work of honoring the terrorists who mercilessly killed hundreds of Hindus and made lakhs of refugees in the Kashmir Valley.”

Jain said, “All the forms of terrorism that have taken place in India after 1947 have been taking birth only because of the wrong policies of the Congress. Even today, be it the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ or the ‘Sar Tan Se Juda Karne Wale Gang’ who spread hatred, they all work on the instigation of the Congress leaders. How can the army of lawyers associated with Congress stand with Love Jihadis and terrorists without asking the Congress leaders?”

He said that the whole world knows that Congress had also committed the heinous sin of defaming Hindus and giving patronage to Jihadis by propagating saffron terrorism. How can the Congress, which commits such crimes, keep its back clean? That’s why this so-called young leader should introspect and atone for his sins and instead of blaming Hindu organisations, he should apologise for the great sins committed by Congress to break the country.”