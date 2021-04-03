Spread the love



















Rahul slams BJP over attack on Rakesh Tikait



New Delhi: A day after the car of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP saying their ‘sangh’ teaches them to attack while the non-violent satyagrah of farmers makes them fearless.

“Their Sangh (RSS) teaches them to attack, non-violent satyagrah makes the farmer fearless. We will face the Sangh together – and we will only stop after the three farm laws and three anti-national laws are repealed,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

His remarks came a day after the car of the Tikait was attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Tikait took to Twitter to share the video of his car, whose window glass was smashed and accused the BJP of the attack.

He said, “Attacked by BJP’s goons in Rajasthan’s Alwar district’s Tataarpur square at Bansur Road. Pics of murder of democracy.”

His supporters called for a jam to protest against the incident and hence a huge police force was deputed in the area.