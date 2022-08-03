Rahul stuck in traffic jam as lakhs gather for Siddaramaiah’s birthday in K’taka



Davanagere: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in town to greet Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, was stuck in traffic briefly as lakhs of people descended on the roads for the celebrations in Davanagere district of the state.

The Bengaluru-Pune is witnessing huge traffic jams in the stretch as people from across the state are reaching the venue. It is estimated that 4 lakh people are attending the celebration affecting the vehicular movement on the national highway severely. The stretch is also witnessing traffic jams up to 6 kilometers in the surrounding areas of Davanagere.

Though party workers and authorities tried to create a freeway for Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, due to heavy movement of people and vehicles, he was caught in the traffic jam. When his car was stopped, Congress workers ran towards his vehicle and tried to wish and talk to him.

With the help of police, the organisers managed to clear the jam and make way for Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. The platform of the function is spread across 42 acres and six platforms have been created out of which LED screens have been installed in five platforms.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Karnataka on Tuesday night to take part in the birthday celebrations of Siddaramaiah. Accordign to party sources, it is a rare phenomenon in Congress party where local leaders are glorified. The Gandhi family never allowed such celebrations and projection of leadership earlier. However, due to political compulsions the party has decided to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Siddaramaiah.

