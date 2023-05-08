Rahul takes bus ride in B’luru, tells commuters about Cong promises

Rahul Gandhi on Monday travelled in state owned Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and interacted with commuters in the state capital.



Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi on Monday travelled in state owned Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and interacted with commuters in the state capital.

He visited the Coffee Day shop on Cunningham Road and interacted with people there and had a cup of coffee too. He walked to the nearest bus stop and met a group of women and college going girls at the junction. The women and college girls shared with him their woes of everyday life, the difficulties they face while traveling in buses, their difficulty to pursue education, responsibilities of the family. Gandhi also asked them about the importance given to the education of their children.

He boarded the bus with the women and spoke to them about the Congress party’s proposal of free travel for all women in the public transport and Rs 2,000 allowance for women head of every family in Karnataka under ‘Gruha Laxmi Scheme’.

He also spoke to them on whether they were aware of these proposals by the Congress party.

The women passengers spoke to him on price rise badly hitting their budgets and its consequences on their lives. Gandhi alighted the bus near Lingarajapuram and again interacted with the women and young people at the stop. He spoke to them about the Congress manifesto and got their feedback.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi travelled with a food delivery boy on his bike

— IANS

mka/dpb

Like this: Like Loading...