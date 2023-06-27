Rahul to visit Manipur on June 29, to meet people at relief camps

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur on June 29-30, party leaders said on Tuesday.



New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur on June 29-30, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Sharing the details of Rahul Gandhi’s travel plan to Manipur, Congress General secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said in a tweet, “Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on June 29-30. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.”

Targeting the BJP government, Venugopal said, “Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate.”

The Congress has demanded immediate removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for ‘failing’ to control the situation in the northeastern state.

The Congress has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Manipur, where over 100 people have died in violence that erupted on May 3.

Thousands of people have been forced to take refuge in relief camps across Manipur.

Like this: Like Loading...