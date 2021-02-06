Spread the love



















Rahul to visit Rajasthan to support farmers’ protests



New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan next week to participate in the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws and to support their demand to repeal the laws, a party leader said on Saturday.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken tweeted: “To fight for the interests of farmers and to raise the voice of farmers and to put pressure on the government to repeal the three farm laws Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan on February 12 and 13.”

On the programme details of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Maken told IANS, “We are finalising the programmes and it will be shared by tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had extended support to the farmers’ three-hour ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) across the country against the farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi has been vocal on the farmers’ issue and has criticised the government several times.