Rahul urges Cong workers to help people as Cyclone Tauktae approaches

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to his party workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need in view of cyclone Tauktae alert issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka.

“Cyclone alert has been issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Cyclone Tauktae is already causing heavy rains in many areas. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need. Please stay safe,” he tweeted.

His remarks came after the Central Water Commission issued an ‘orange bulletin’ for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, saying severe flood is expected due to cyclonic storm, Tauktae.

In a tweet, the commission said water levels were likely to reach ‘danger’ and highest flood levels in both the coastal states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also holding a meeting to review preparations against the cyclone.

