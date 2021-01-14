Spread the love



















Rahul warns ‘those who run roughshod’ over Tamil culture



Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday warned “those who run roughshod” over Tamil culture.

Gandhi was at Avaniyapuram in Madurai to witness ‘Jallikattu’, the traditional bull taming sport held during the harvest festival of Pongal.

In a brief speech at the venue, Gandhi said he had come to give a message to the people who run roughshod over Tamil culture.

He said it was a lovely experience to see Tamil culture and history in action and appreciated the Jallikattu organisors for organising the event in a systematic manner so that the bull tamers and bulls are safe.

Gandhi said he had received tremendous love and affection from the people of Tamil Nadu. Tamil history and culture will be protected and he had come to learn about them.

He also wished the people a ‘Happy Pongal’.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin also witnessed the ‘Jallikattu’ event along with Gandhi.