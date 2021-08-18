Spread the love



















Rahul’s Twitter account should be locked again over false claims’



New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday said micro-blogging site Twitter should once again lock the account of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making false claims that he had taken consent of the family of a minor rape victim before sharing their pictures on social media.

The BJP made this demand after victim mother reportedly said that no one in the family gave consent to Rahul Gandhi to share their pictures on social media. For revealing the identity of victim, Twitter has locked the Rahul Gandhi’s account for few days and later restored it.

In a recent incident a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped, murdered and then cremated by her attackers in South West Delhi earlier this month,.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded that Twitter should again lock Rahul Gandhi’s account as the victim’s family has denied his claim that he took their consent before posting the pictures.

“Rahul Gandhi has lost credibility and is a habitual liar. Earlier, when Twitter locked his account, Congress party in letter claimed that they taken consent of family to share their picture, now the victim mother denied the claim. The public has already locked his political account, now Twitter should also once again lock his account,” Patra said.

Earlier while inaugurating the party district committee office in Kozhikode, BJP chief JP Nadda said, ” First he (Rahul Gandhi) politicised the issue then reveal the identity of victim by sharing picture of parents. When law asked about it, he lied to everyone.”

Nadda further said that the revelation made by victim mother’s shows the low level of politics done by people at top.

