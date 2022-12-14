Raids on 37 Rowdy-sheeters Houses in Mysuru, Weapons Seized

Mysuru: Police raided the houses of 37 rowdy sheeters in Mysuru and seized weapons on December 13.

Ramesh Banoth, after taking charge as Police Commissioner of Mysuru, has taken a firm decision to curb the menace of rowdies in the city and raided the houses of Rowdy-sheeters. The Police Commissioner along with his team raided the houses of rowdy sheeters under various police station limits including Hebbalu, Agrahara, Kuvempunagar, NR Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla and Nazarbad.

The commissioner’s team listed the names of 970 rowdies under all the police station limits. In the early hours of December 13, police raided 37 houses of rowdies and took into custody those active in crimes.

During the raid, police found three knives at Kalappa’s house and two knives and other weapons at Salim’s house. The police warned the rowdies to stop their illegal activities and lead peaceful life in society.

Police commissioner Ramesh Banoth also gathered information on Unauthorized clubs and casinos across the city. An unauthorized casino centre was also raided earlier. Ramesh Banoth also warned of raiding all the unauthorized clubs and casinos in the coming days.

DCP Law and order Pradeep Gunti, ACP, Inspectors and Crime Branch staff of respective divisions participated in the raid.