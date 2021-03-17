Spread the love



















‘Rail is in Jail’! Toy Train in Kadri Park has STOPPED Chugging Disappointing Kids Again

Mangaluru: For a while, the Kadri Park looked so good and everyone liked the facilities provided for the morning and evening walkers, and even for children to enjoy playing and having fun in the Park. But lately, things have not gone on the right path, and citizens using the park are not happy with the maintenance taken care of by the concerned authorities. Even the Kids train which was operating a few weeks back is locked up in the JAIL?- and if you walk around in the exterior back of the Park, you’ll notice young potted plants which are dry and dead, showing clear negligence of the workers and park officials. While the lakhs worth of Musical Fountain has also stopped working across from Kadri park, and here we have the toy train not working-how nice?

But do they care- I bet they won’t, because the amount spent on all these new facilities at Kadri Park is taxpayers hard-earned money, and the authorities give a damn if everything else goes on well or not at the Park. Regarding the children’s train which started operating at the Kadri Park in 1979, where Bal Bhavan Society operated it till 1983. The train was operated by private parties between 1984 and April 2013 with frequent disruptions owing to problems with the engine. The operation of the children’s train stopped completely in April 2013. At the request of the district administration, the Southern Railway assessed the train and certified that it was not fit for operation. The district administration has floated a tender for disposal of the old train engine and the two bogies.

In 2017, the district administration again took up the work of having a new train and track at a cost of Rs 1.09 crore, and the Department of Women and Child Welfare had also granted Rs 80 lakh. A new engine and bogies were brought from Mysuru in 2017, and within four years it has stopped working and back into the cell, locked like it’s in a prison. The reason behind this is that the engine has started giving trouble again, that’s one reason from one source. The other reason is that there has been an objection since the tracks are laid on concrete which is bad for train wheels traction, said yet another person. But when Team Mangalorean contacted Er Rajdendra Khalbavi who was in charge of the project last time, he clarified that in modern technology just like the metro trains run on tracks laid over concrete similar concept was used here too, so there is nothing wrong done here- it’s all the rumours people spread.

As per sources, the train has issues with the engine and it won’t start. And also that if rainwater gets into the engine, it needs thorough check-up and maintenance. Another BIG problem is the revenue earned, other than weekends (Saturday and Sunday), the rest of the days during the week have a low turnout. With no proper income coming in, the contractor handling the train is reluctant to operate it, in order to avoid further losses. Another issue is that the track near the tunnel of the park is unscientific, where the train instead of going forward makes it pull backwards. Many times the train has gone off the tracks, and since it goes slowly there has been no damages or injuries to people.

Rumours are that an old engine was fixed and painted which had run for a few years in Mysuru, and then brought to Mangaluru, but the members of Bal Bhavan committee say it’s not true, since it is a new engine built at a cost of Rs 91 lakh. But still, the contractor has fears that the engine may stop running anytime and demands a new engine. In the meantime, it is learnt that the president of Bal Bhavan society had said that if this issue is discussed in the district Bal Bhavan committee meeting, then a proposal can be sent to state Bal Bhavan society to release funds to repair the tracks, and may be buying a new engine.

Sources reveal that long back the children’s train movement was stopped since the Forest department had raised an objection for trimming down a couple of trees on the path of the rail track. At the moment, instead of the train running on the track, you can see walkers freely using the rail tracks for their pleasant walk. So, unfortunately, for the children who were having so much fun during their holidays, taking a joy ride on this train, they have to cross their fingers and wait until they or their parents receive the good news that the train is ready to chug again. Until then, kids play the Choo choo train at home?

In conclusion, here we have yet another masterpiece of government project which flunked within a few months, and thereby washing down taxpayers money down the drain- oh well! Whom to complain- and even if you complain to the top guys in the department, they are much more corrupt than the people below them- and that’s INCREDIBLE INDIA!