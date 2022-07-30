Railway Minister is playing cheap politics: Kerala Minister



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday slammed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for abruptly calling off a meeting with him and two of his Cabinet colleagues

“My office sought an appointment for the meeting and it was fixed for Thursday and two other cabinet colleagues of mine were also in the team to meet him. The meeting was also confirmed by our Left leaders in both the houses of parliament. But at the last minute, we were told that he will not be in a position to meet us, but if the parliament members wish they can meet him,” Sivankutty said.

Sivankutty, accompanied by state Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Transport Minister Antony Raju, wanted to meet Vaishnaw to discuss about the long pending issues of the development of the Nemom railway station located at a stone’s throw from the Trivandrum Central railway station.

“We will bring this to the attention of the Prime Minister on what happened to us and that too after giving us the appointment. This is against the federal principles which are followed in a democracy,” added Sivankutty, a first-time Minister.

Sivankutty also did not spare the lone Keralite Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, whom he accused of playing a negative game.

“Each time Muraleedharan visits the state, he uses maximum time to be critical against the state government and he is out to scuttle the development of the state,” he alleged.

One reason why Sivankutty is peeved is because a day before the planned meeting of the Kerala Ministers with Vaishnaw, Muraleedharan and the local BJP leaders from the state capital district had a detailed meeting with Vaishnaw and got an in-principle approval for taking up the development works at the Nemom railway station.

Like this: Like Loading...