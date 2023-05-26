Railway Police Arrest Accused for Touting E-ticket from Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Railway police after obtaining a search warrant from the CJM 1st Additional Court, searched the accused in Railway E-ticket touting at the Mahalaxmi Communication, Dubai Market, City Market Complex and arrested a youth on May 25.

The arrested has been identified as Hadmat Van Goswami (29) from Rajasthan.

According to the railway police, the accused Hadmat was unauthorizedly procuring and selling Railway reservation e-tickets using his user ID as such with a common password through IRCTC. The Railway police got suspicious about the reservation of e-tickets and obtained a court order to search the accused. Accordingly, on May 25, the Railway police team led by Post Commander/RPF/Mangalore Central, M Akbar Ali along with SIPF/MAQ S Dileep, Constables/RPF/MAQ, K M K Prakesh, K S Ashwath and V Sreekanth raided the Mahalaxmi Communication at Dubai Market and arrested the accused.

During the raid, the railway police got proof of the accused unauthorizedly procuring and selling Railway reservation e-tickets. The officers seized the Railway Reservation e-tickets valued at Rs 21,668.40/- and a Visiting card of the shop, an Apple Laptop, one HP Laptop, one Vivo mobile, one Apple iPhone, one WD elements Hard Disk, one Dongle and the Aadhar card copy of the accused from his possession.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he has an active IRCTC agency ID (WAKBRPL03223) but was booking Railway e-tickets through his user ID for more financial benefits. He also stated that apart from the above personal user ID he used another personal user ID in the past but now did not remember the ID and password of the same.

The accused was arrested and brought to RPF post-Mangaluru Central along with the seized properties and connected documents. In this connection, S Dileep, Sub-Inspector, RPF/Mangalore Central registered a case against the accused in the RPF Post/MAQ Under section 143(1)(a) of Railways Act-2003.

The accused was produced before the court which ordered him to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000.

