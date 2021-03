Spread the love



















Railway policeman killed by speeding vehicle in Kulgam



Srinagar: A railway policeman was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle on Thursday in Damjan area of Kulgam district here, police said.

The policeman has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad belonging to Anantnag district.

Police has registered a case of hit and run and search for the vehicle and its driver has been started.