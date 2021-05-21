Spread the love



















Railways ferries another 160 MT oxygen to Karnataka



Bengaluru: The Railways has ferried 160 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen more to Karnataka from Jharkhand’s Tatanagar for treating Covid patients, an official said on Thursday.

“The fifth Oxygen Express arrived at Whitefield station in Bengaluru earlier in the day, with eight cryogenic tankers carrying 20 tonnes each,” a South Western Railway (SWR) official said in a statement.

Railways created a signal-free ‘green corridor’ for non-stop movement of the express, which covered the 1,420 km distance in 30 hours.

