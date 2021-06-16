Spread the love



















Railways ferries another 98 tonnes of oxygen to Karnataka



Bengaluru: The Indian Railways has ferried 98 tonnes more liquid medical oxygen to Karnataka from Gujarat’s Jamnagar, an official said.

“The 35th Oxygen Express to Karnataka reached Whitefield station, carrying 98 tonnes of oxygen in 6 cryogenic tankers from Kanalus at Jamnagar,” a South Western Railway (SWR) official said.

“Karnataka has received 3,960 tonnes of oxygen from other states, including Jharkand, Odisha and Gujarat since May 11 in dedicated freight trains through signal-free corridors to minimise delays,” the official said.

