Railways to deliver more medical oxygen to Delhi, UP, Telangana



New Delhi: Even as several hospital in the national capital are battling the less supply of medical oxygen, the indian Railways on Saturday said that its Oxygen Express trains will deliver a record of 250 MT of LMO to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana by Sunday morning.

A railway ministry spokesperson said that the national transporter has accelerated the pace of delivering liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country.

He said that Indian Railways has delivered 813 MT of LMO in 56 tankers to various states across the country.

He added that 14 Oxygen Express have already completed their journey and five more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 342 MT of LMO in 18 tankers.

The official further said that Delhi will receive its 120 MT of LMO in six tankers from Durgapur in next 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, at least 12 patients at Batra hospital in died due to shortage of oxygen.

The official said that Haryana received its first and second Oxygen Express on Saturday carrying 79 MT of LMO in five tankers.

Third Oxygen Express carrying 30.6 MT LMO in 2 tankers has already started from Angul and currently on its way to Haryana.

He said that Madhya Pradesh received its second Oxygen Express carrying 70.77 MT of LMO to Jabalpur and Sagar from Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Friday.

The official said that third Oxygen Express to Jabalpur carrying 22.19 MT Oxygen Express is on its way from Odisha’s Rourkela and is expected to reach Jabalpur by tonight.

The official also said that Uttar Pradesh will be receiving its eighth Oxygen Express en-route from Bokaro carrying 44.88 MT LMO in three tankers. Uttar Pradesh has received approximately 355 MT LMO so far and more is on its way to Lucknow.

He also said that Telangana will also receive its first Oxygen Express currently on the way from Angul carrying 124.26 MT LMO.

Tye official said that so far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 813 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (355 MT), Madhya Pradesh (134.77 MT), Delhi (70 MT) and Haryana (79 MT).

Telangana will start receive their Oxygen Express shortly.



