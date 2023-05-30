Rain and Cool Breeze Brings Respite from Heat in Udupi

Udupi: Early morning rain showers brought much-needed respite to the city residents in Udupi on May 30.

The cool breeze coupled with the rain was a relief to residents, birds, and animals from the scorching heat and high temperature for the past many days.

In the past few days, the minimum temperature had increased. The last few days were horrible due to the soaring temperature.

The meteorological department has put Udupi District on “yellow alert”, predicting gusty winds in the coming days.

