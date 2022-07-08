Rain Effect! Repair Work Carried Out on Road outside Airport Boundary Wall

Mangaluru: Repair work is being carried out on the road outside the airport boundary wall on the Adyapady Road. A 10-15 metre stretch of concrete road has caved in and a nearly 8metre ditch created after water washed away the culvert two days ago. Only the concrete road was hanging over the hollow beneath.

PWD authorities have since dismantled this suspended portion of concrete road and have initiated the repair work. The airport compound retaining wall is abutting this portion of caved in portion of road and there are no visible signs of any structural engineering issues to this wall built on a solid foundation