Rain fury: 3 buildings cave in, K’taka CM to hold meeting with DCs of affected districts



Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to hold a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of the rain-affected districts on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bommai is under isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

He is scheduled to chair the meeting from his RT Nagar residence, seek details of the havoc caused by incessant rains and issue directions for effective rescue and relief measures.

The DCs of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Yadgir, Koppala, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru would participate in the meeting.

Due to the incessant rains, a three-story building collapsed in the busy Chikkapet locality of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Saturday. The building houses three cloth shops on the ground floor. However, no loss of life is reported as there was no one when the incident happened.

More than 10 families have been shifted by local authorities from Muttalli near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district following landslides. The heavy rains are pounding the Bhatkal region and CM Bommai had recently visited to take stock of the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 27 districts of the state on Saturday. As many as six districts have been put on red alert, orange alert has been issued for 11 districts and yellow alert for 10 districts.

