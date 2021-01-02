Spread the love



















Rain lashes parts of UAE, more showers forecast



Fujairah (UAE): Parts of Fujairah experienced heavy to moderate showers on Friday, with a fall in temperature.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) had forecast a cloudy day with chances of rain in parts of the UAE, the Khaleez Times reported.

On Friday, the NCM said on a tweet that eastern parts of the country will have chances of rain and cloud formation till 6pm.

Light to moderate showers were experienced in Al Qurayyah and Qratte and Al Faseel of Fujairah.