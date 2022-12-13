Rain or Shine,’ NIGHT MARKET’ Rocked On Fine! It was One Heckuva Party of Music/Dance/Food/Drinks

Mangaluru: As they say “Rain or Shine” the party or event will still go on- and similarly was the situation here with an event that took palace on Sunday, with the cloudy skies and chances of rains coming down anytime- but it didn’t bother the Organizers who went ahead with the GIG, taking chances/risk, and the same was with the revellers who came in large numbers without any fear of raindrops falling on their heads- and quite a few made use of their umbrellas for the occasion. After all, the party was a hit- with rain and Shine, and the NIGHT MARKET Rocked on Fine!

After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, NIGHT MARKET was back in the City and the organizers did it bigger and better with live music, Pop-Up fashion stalls, food pop-ups, Beverages, exciting activities and much more! Move over and add a unique type of shopping because the organizers knew that the shopaholic in you longs for a shopping affair like theirs. Revellers experienced the Night Market, with sights, smells and flavours of the Christmas season. The venue was buzzing with brands selling stylish apparel, dainty footwear, fresh food, health and beauty supplements, trendy jewellery & fashion accessories, and bedecked home decor items, to name a few and you will swarm the pop-ups.

L-R: ARUN PINTO, SANTHOSH RODRIGUES, and MARK FERNANDES (All 3 of STONEBRIDGE ENTERTAINMENT) seen with Ms DIVYA D’SOUZA ( President of EVOLVE- a Mangaluru-based Women Empowerment Association

It was one heckuva party full of music, food, shopping, drinks, lots of fun and frolic- and it was One-of-a-Kind Party that Mangaloreans saw again- and House-Packed ‘Night Market’- a Christmas Themed Party of Shopping, Music, Food & Fun Rocked Mangaluru, on Sunday, 11 December from 4 pm until 11 pm at the City Beach, Mangaluru, proved it that Mangaloreans can party just like the Germans, who started the Night Market theme of Parties, during the beginning of Christmas season. “Lass uns Party machen”-that’s German for “Let’s Party!” Kudos to the young and energetic Entrepreneur and Founder of Stone Bridge Entertainment- Mark Fernandes, joined by associates, namely- Santhosh Rodrigues, and Arun Pinto, and these “Three Musketeers ” ROCKED by hosting unique GIG in Smart City-Mangaluru!

No doubt that Christmas came a bit early this season, with this Christmas-themed party called “NIGHT MARKET’ which rocked Mangaluru, as never seen before at any gigs or shows happening in this Coastal City. Night Markets which were originally started by the Germans, especially during the Christmas Season stormed Kudla, and Mangaloreans got a chance to experience all the goodness and fun this “Night Market” had to offer. With multiple stalls featuring lots of unique items for sale; including Clothes, Art, Handicrafts, and Special Christmas stores, where revellers went on a shopping spree, and handled by EVOLVE- a Mangaluru-based Women Empowerment Association under the;leadership of Ms Divya D’souza, who curated all the food/other stalls, added charm to this party.

And the food stalls with a variety of hand-picked dishes, cooked to perfection, will make you very hungry. The fresh and earthy food on the menu will surely appeal to you. The unique and intriguing menus will make you switch from “I am not hungry” to “I have to try these” in seconds! Whether you are looking for the perfect beverage, a kicked-up mocktail, or a fabulous cocktail or other drinks – Night Market got everyone covered with refreshing drinks to stir up the Christmas/Winter vibe. Revellers were found bustling and clutching onto sparkling drinks, which took the joyous season feeling up a notch. When the adults are socializing, there is a play area for children set up at the arena.

And with a music performance by the famous Goan group “A26”, this party was a memorable one to remember for a lifetime! A26 has become a musically empowered act and has played in every major city in the country, and in London, Denmark, Africa, Dubai, Poland, Abu Dhabi and Muscat they have created a blast bringing the house down at every venue they have performed at, and Mangaluru was no exception. Lester Rodrigues, the Founder, Manager and Lead vocalist of A26 was also the founder member and lead vocalist of one of Goa’s best bands ” Forefront”.

INDIA’S TOP GOAN BAND ‘ A26’

Besides the lead singer/guitarist Lester, the group includes Chrystal Farrell (lead singer), Joe Pereira (drums), player Alfin Fernandes (keyboard/trumpet), Marwino D’Costo (bass guitar/flute), Grayston Vaz (lead guitar) and Agnelo Mascarenhas (keyboard). Their music has appealed to a vast genre of Clientele and their genre of music is very wide and they play each genre the way it is supposed to be played. The band has earned a reputation for exceptional musicianship, outstanding service and professionalism. This elegant ensemble of 7 can fulfil everyone’s musical needs.

Regarding the local band ‘RUSTEZE’- a group of friends who are working professionals in various fields started the band ” The Rusteze ” in November 2021, and it all started as a jam band and began performing live in June 2022. The group initially came forward to provide a venue for musicians to get together and improvise, and then later started as a formal band. The group presently performs fast-paced pop-rock music. The band includes Munita Veigas Rao, Linden Patrao and Adolf, Jayathilak on vocals, Lionel D’Mello (Keyboard), Raul Rebello on the guitar, Sampath Kotian (Bass Guitar), and Gulshan Roy (Drums). The band now focuses mainly on private and corporate live shows and already exciting gigs lined up back home and abroad. The band intends to combine electronic dance music with pop-rock in the future.

MANGALOREAN ROCK BAND ‘RUSTEZE’ L – R: Raul Rebello (Lead guitar), Sampath Kotian (Bass guitar), Gulshan Roy (Drums), Munita Veigas Rao (Vocals), Adolf Jayathilak (Vocals), Linden Patrao (Vocals), and Lionel D’Mello (Keyboards)

There were lots of food counters, serving pork sausages, chicken delicacies, Mangalorean Pork Bafat and Sannas, Live grill counters, also serving continental food, Pasta, Chat Corner etc and added to that juicy ham, sausages-you name it, and the Night Market had it all – all meticulously prepared by the experienced Chefs. And that’s what you call this Concept as a Pop Up Market along with the added party for the revellers, who made their best night out on a Sunday. And with music performances by the famous Goan group “A26”, along with local band “RUSTEZE” and a solo rendition of songs by Ms Frizzle D’souza, a homegrown girl now settled in Bengaluru made this party a memorable one to remember for a lifetime!

Hailing from Mangaluru, Frizzell D’souza is presently studying their Final year of Bachelor of Architecture, at RV College of Architecture, Bengaluru, and she is the daughter of Dr Clement R S D’souza, Professor & Head of Department of General Surgery at Father Muller Medical College/Hospital & Dr Hilda Fernandes, Professor & former Head, Department of Pathology, also at Fr Muller Medical College/Hospital, Mangaluru. She is a singer-songwriter based out of Mangaluru/Bengaluru, who started with her love tweet Mangaloreanrenditions of songs on YouTube in 2018 and got into songwriting during the 2020 pandemic. Three years since 2018, she has released two singles and with consistent effort has garnered a collective audience of 53,000+ listeners on her social media. She has a liking for simple melodies and enjoys stripping popular songs to their bare acoustic minimum on guitar. The core of her music lies in translating emotions and is also influenced by her love for retro classics and indie music. Currently pursuing her bachelor’s in Architecture, on the sidelines, Frizzell is also an art enthusiast who is known for her signature denim artworks.

Mangalorean Singer-Songwriter Frizzell D’souza featured as ‘Spotify-Radar India’ Artist of the Month

FRIZELL D’SOUZA

Promising to replicate the madness and fun of the original German “Night Market”, our local version didn’t disappoint anyone, and instead got praise from everyone who patronized the event. They all went for the drinks, and food, stayed for more drinks and food, more fun and frolic, more dancing, and of course, a live Dj performance by a Bengaluru DJ Brandon, who belted out some party music, from techno-rap-EDM-rock-pop and so on, kept the revellers swinging on the dance floor- and all sorts of other entertainment. So this extravaganza was for everyone who was up there for fun on the one hand and a glass of their favourite drink on the other! Cheers to that, eh? The crew at the drinks counter, whose only task was to dole out drinks and cans of cold ones. Sounded almost like paradise! And thanks to Stone Bridge Entertainment who make this event happen, thereby allowing the hardcore party people of Kudla to party more.

This event was organized to donate certain proceeds to a needy charitable cause. Stone Bridge Entertainment wanted to give Mangaluru a different and New experience of parties and events- and “NIGHT MARKET” was sure an event Mangalorean revellers had been waiting for, for so long! No doubt, NIGHT MARKET was so beautiful and glamorous place which our City party animals had never seen before. It was indeed a favourite place by night, even though it drizzled now and then, so colourful of pretty much anything you one could imagine – from clothes, bags, shoes, artefacts, hand-made creations, food, ornaments, art and stage for the Goan band, Mangalorean band and Mangalorean solo singer, to unleash their music from jazz, reggae, rock, pop songs to the masses. Children too had fun at the playing venue, where lots of games and other activities were held.

Night Market was here to make everyone’s wish come true, with lots of activities lined up that made revellers feel like they were on a classic game show! And to keep the party going, handsome Dude- Jake Texeira kept the revellers lively through his professional compere talents, with some added witty punchlines. Yes, Night Market was a Bustling Buzzing activity, which will be a night to be remembered for a long long time! Cheers and Kudos to Mark Fernandes, the Founder of Stone Bridge Entertainment, and his associates- Santhosh Rodrigues, and Arun Pinto, and support from Ms Divya D’souza of EVOLVE, in making this Spectacular and One-of-a-kind event “NIGHT MARKET”, making it the TALK of the TOWN in Smart City-Mangaluru!