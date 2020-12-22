Spread the love



















Rain, snow likely to intensify cold wave in J&K, Ladakh



Srinagar: Severe cold conditions continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the weather office forecast another spell of rain and snow between Friday and Saturday.

“Cold, dry weather will continue till December 26 evening. A spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in the Kashmir Valley and Kargil between the evening of December 26 till the evening of December 27,” an official of the MET department said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on winter solstice day and will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.4 as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 16.4, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 18.6 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Jammu city had 6.2, Katra 7.6, Batote minus 2.8, Bannihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah minus 1.1 as their minimum temperatures.