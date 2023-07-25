Rain tragedy: Toddler rescued from collapsed house succumbs to injuries in K’taka

Haveri: A three-year-old child rescued from the debris of a collapsed house in Malapura village of Haveri district died on Tuesday.

The baby was identified as Bhagya Chalamarad. The incident of house collapse had happened two days ago. The house had collapsed following heavy rainfall and winds. The family members were rescued, the child, however, sustained serious injuries.

The baby was rushed to Hubballi Kims hospital for treatment. However, it succumbed to injuries. Two other children, who were also injured in the incident, were admitted to the hospital. Haveri Rural police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the fire force and rescue team searching for the body of 23-year-old Sharat Kumar, who slipped from a rock and was washed away in the river while watching Arasinagundi waterfall near Kollur in Udupi district, have informed the family that the chances of recovery of the body were very less.

The family members of Sharat Kumar, who come to the spot from Bhadravathi town, were distraught over the inability of the authorities to find the body. The volunteers had also joined operations but as the water force was too high and currents strong, they also returned empty-handed.

Sharath Kumar had come to Kollur in a car with friends and had gone to enjoy a scenic waterfall following copious rainfall in the region. While Sharath was watching and enjoying the waterfall, his friend was taking video. The video showed the victim, who seems to be firmly standing on the rock, suddenly lose balance and fall into the river within a fraction of seconds.

Following heavy rainfall in coastal districts, all the rivers and water bodies have crossed the danger limits and people have been warned not to go close to the water bodies

