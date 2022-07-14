Rains to continue in K’taka, memorials at UNESCO heritage site Hampi inundated



Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rains for another two days across Karnataka. Coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi, that suffered heavy losses due to incessant rains, have been sounded orange alert on Thursday.

Due to heavy rains, the memorials at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been inundated. The bridge near the Tungabhadra river built during the time of Vijayanagar Kingdom, Purandar Mantap, Vidhi Vidhana Mantap, Rama Lakshmana temple, Chakrathirtha bathing zone, has also been inundated at Hampi.

Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur districts are on orange alert and Hassan district is on yellow alert for another five days. North Karnataka districts of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri districts are also given the yellow alert.

The Cauvery River which takes birth in Kodagu district has crossed its danger level.

The water level of the Tungabhadra dam in Koppal district is increasing steadily. The water has been released from the reservoir from all 30 crust gates. The water inflow has increased due to heavy rainfall in malnad (hilly) districts of the state.

Authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as the rainfall has reduced in the Kabini River area. The situation in the bordering district of Belagavi has turned grim with Krishna River and its tributaries Veda Ganga and Doodh Ganga overflowing. The authorities are concerned over heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra which may lead to floods in Krishna River in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Wednesday that the heavy rains in the recent past have claimed 32 lives in the state. “5 persons are still missing and more than 300 persons have been evacuated to safe places in the backdrop of landslides and floods,” he added. He has also released Rs 500 crore for restoration of crucial infrastructure facilities in the state.