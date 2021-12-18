Rainy Weather and Covid-19 Norms are Ruining Wedding Plans Scheduled for this Season

Mangaluru: The wedding industry, one of the worst hit due to the pandemic last year, is once again a season not to cheer for many of the would-be newly wedded couples. With the season beginning post-Deepavali and expected to continue till mid-February 2022, industry stakeholders in Dakshina Kannada are once again in soup, due to the new Virus and also due to unexpected downpours. During the two waves of the pandemic, there were severe restrictions on weddings and other gatherings, and while things were getting better pre-Covid third wave, unfortunately it has turned the opposite way.

“There are a good number of bookings at our hotel as well as the convention center. It is because of the fall in Covid numbers. However, we have noticed there are no advance booking like pre-pandemic days. They are being done a few days before the event, and recently many have postponed their plans, some even canceled their functions ” said the General Manager of a 3-Star hotel Wedding photographers Steven and Suresh, echoing similar views, said they have many bookings lined up for the coming days. “Till recently, we did not have many bookings. And the events we attended post-pandemic until now have had restricted numbers. We were expecting this season would be good, but once again with the fear of virus being spread, many of our clients have not confirmed their function dates”

Photos for representation only

As far as the catering industry is concerned, many have booked events, but haven’t confirmed the number of guests. “A client working overseas, who will walk down the aisle in January, has booked the order and said the number of guests will be confirmed a few days before the event. Compared to last season, this year looked bright a couple of months ago, but now meny have changed their plans. Christian weddings are expected to go on till January-end, and quite a few have postponed their functions” said Primus D’Souza of Prince Caterers. On how the industry is managing given a hike in food prices, Primus said they have increased the per plate rate at least by Rs 50. The revised rates also apply to those who had booked events last year, but had to postpone them.

Dj Kiran Fernandes belting out few dance numbers at a rain drenched wedding function

Kiran Fernandes, a DJ from Kulshekar who had several bookings canceled due to Covid restrictions, was hopeful of treating his guests to some good music this season, but once again has doubts that many will postpone or cancel their functions. All pending events were going to happen in December and January, only a few took place in December, however there are few factors which are worrisome. Like, Weather is changing 3 times a day these days. Few events which are hosted outdoors got spoiled due to rain. Due to unplanned lockdown, while there is increase in the covid and dengue cases and if the govt imposes the lockdown there there will be a huge loss for the party and the artists.

Intermittent rain and random intense downpours in the wedding season in November, has washed away several outdoor functions in the coastal district. It has rained in the evening for the past few weeks in the region. People are apprehensive about the situation in the remaining December days, with the met department predicting more rain.Those who had postponed weddings and waited for a better opportunity too have been disappointed. Nelson, who works in the Gulf, waited for a year to tie the knot with Susan. “During our wedding ceremonies, including the reception, it rained heavily, and all our plans went down the drain. We had made temporary arrangements in case it rained, like tents, but it didn’t help. The guests got drenched,” said Nelson, whose wedding reception was held at an open ground in the City. A wedding planner said a wedding ceremony held recently on a Saturday on an open ground had to be stopped midway, as there was heavy rain at night.

Weddings which were usually held at home, are now being held in wedding halls. “We normally organize small functions like birthdays, roce and others at home. However, we have shifted this time to the nearby church hall. It is because we cannot predict the rain, and in case it rains, it takes away the fun associated with the ceremony,” said a D’souza family from Urwa. A caterer whose main clients are Catholic families said that those who have planned for outdoor weddings are rethinking their plans. “Many have already shifted their ceremonies indoors. Some are uncertain about their plans, and don’t know whether it will rain or not on that particular day. “It’s not just couples and guests who are at the receiving end when it rains at outdoor events, but even decorators, photographers, caterers and sound and light providers. They incur heavy damage even if there are few spells of rain,” he said. A photographer said that a number of guests did not turn up for an event due to sudden showers last week, due to which the couple were disappointed



And December and January being busy months for marriages of those coming down from the Gulf or other foreign countries, are very much worried, some even canceled their plans of coming down to their hometown. Many in the Gulf have decided to get wed in the Gulf itself, rather than face all the consequences in case restrictions of the Virus are enforced once again. The Covid-19 pandemic, fear of getting stranded due to travel restrictions, limited vacation time and uncertainty are driving NRIs to get married abroad. If not for the pandemic, they would have had the ceremony here, but now they have to be satisfied by performing a small Western-type of wedding ceremony, with a limited number of guests in attendance.

This trend started after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic recently, and is still continuing to date. Alwyn, who hails from Bejai, Mangaluru, and had planned his wedding in Mangaluru in the first week of January 2022, had changed his plans and recently got married in the Dubai, since he didn’t want to take any chances coming down to Mangaluru, and face problems due to the pandemic. “Otherwise we would have planned our big day in Mangaluru itself, in an open venue close to the sea ” he said.

Like Alwyn, there are many others who have got married abroad, after the pandemic broke out, and some have planned to get married in the coming days. According to them, they are worried that their plans will get affected in India, due to restrictions. “We take leave and come to our hometown to get married, however, our plans get affected due to the restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is better in the Gulf, as there is less uncertainty, and we are not inconvenienced due to this,” said a couple, who got married recently in Dubai. Manoj Pinto, who got married two weeks ago in Kuwait, said that he decided to marry there itself, since he and his partner had settled down in Kuwait.



Maria Rinna D’Souza, who works in Kuwait, and is a past president of the Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA), in communication with media shared that a lot of NRIs from Kuwait are getting married there. The ceremony is broadcast live on video conference apps, so that their relatives and friends back home can participate. Another couple, who did not want to be named, and got married in Kuwait last year, said that those who decide to marry abroad are the ones who have their fiance and relatives working in the Gulf. “When there are a lot of friends and families in the Gulf, the wedding celebration becomes possible. However, it’s not convenient when the bride and groom are from different countries,” the couple said, stressing that there is also a risk of losing jobs in case one takes long leave, and goes home to get married.

Carl D’souza, employed with an IT firm in Dubai, says that the pandemic has opened up opportunities for a fairy-tale wedding, with a limited crowd, which are prevalent in Western countries. “We don’t know if this trend is here to stay, after the pandemic or not. Only time will tell.”. So once again the deadly virus Covid-19 and the new one named Omicron have messed up the wedding plans of many would-be newly wedded couples, and also to those in business catering to wedding or other grand occasions. Oh well!