Raising the Stakes: Unveiling the Business Wisdom Behind Online Poker Rake

At any land-based poker venue that’s legally permitted/fully licensed to host poker games or any dedicated poker site that’s fully licensed to offer real money poker services, the operator often takes a scaled commission fee known as the rake.

It’s how they make money, and although it may sometimes feel like a rip-off, it’s standard practice worldwide.

Online casino operators, the software providers that supply the games to these sites, and online sports betting website operators do a similar thing. They set the odds and give themselves an ‘edge,’ which is basically the same as a rake, but you don’t see it physically being taken like you do in poker.

There are several different types of rakes in poker, and it’s important that you become acquainted with all of them if you want to play online against other people at trusted poker sites. Once you have learned about poker rake, you can even use it to your advantage.

What are the main types of poker rakes?

When you play poker for real money at a licensed iGaming site from your smartphone , tablet, laptop, or desktop computer, the site operator will always take a fee from each pot, otherwise known as the rake. You cannot avoid it, so you had better get used to it.

The rake is taken to cover the cost of running the game. The rake amount taken from a pot is usually determined by the size of the current pot (how much money has been placed by all active players on the current hand).

In most cases, you will find that the operator will take anywhere from as little as 2.50% up to usually no more than 10.00% of the current pot.

Some dedicated poker sites and online casinos that offer real money poker services calculate their rakes in slightly different ways, and the three main poker rakes are the following:

● Tournament rake

● Pot rake

● Timed collection rake

● Percentage-based rake

Examples of how casinos calculate poker rake

Before learning how to take advantage of online poker rake , you must first understand how it works. Let’s take a quick look at a couple of examples.

Let’s just say that you are playing in a cash game of no-limit Texas Hold’em with $/€/£0.10 small blind/$/€/£0.20 big blind stakes (or equivalent currency value), and this particular venue/online casino takes a 10.00% rake, but it’s capped at a maximum of $/€/£5.00.

If the current pot stands at $/€/£50.00, the operator will rake a maximum total of $/€/£5.00 from that pot as revenue (10.00% rake multiplied by $/€/£50.00 pot).

Similarly, if the current pot stands at $/€/£250.00, the operator will still only rake a total of $/€/£5.00 from that pot as revenue (10.00% rake multiplied by $/€/£250.00 pot, which equals $/€/£25). However, don’t forget that the cap on the rake is 10.00%, so they still only take $/€/£5.00.

The cap on the rake prevents the operator from being too greedy and taking too much of the pot, which keeps things fair for the players involved.

How can I use the poker rake to my advantage?

If you’re serious about playing online poker against the fish (weaker players) or the sharks (experienced players), online or offline, you may want to look for places with the lowest cap on each pot’s rake amount. In other words, try to find the places that only impose a 2.50% rake cap on each pot instead of places that have a much higher 10.00% cap on rakes.

Alternatively, if you play at poker venues with a 10.00% cap on the rake, you can adjust your playing strategy by carefully selecting which hands you want to be involved in. You may not want to play as many hands. At somewhere that only has a 2.50% rake per pot, you might want to play more and get involved in more hands.

Conclusion

If you do decide to sign up to a dedicated poker site to play online poker with your hard-earned money, NEVER sign up for an unlicensed poker site that uses software nobody has ever heard of.

If you go to sites like the official Ask Gamblers website, you can find the latest unbiased reviews for over 1,000 perfectly secure online poker casinos (online casinos that also have poker services) or dedicated poker sites (which only have poker cash games, sit ‘n go tournaments or multiplayer tournaments, but no casino games).

Before playing poker, take the time to learn the rules and the different terminology. Start playing at the lower stakes tables until you get good, and never spend money you can’t afford to lose just to play poker.

