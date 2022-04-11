‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi’ Scheme to be Extended to Children of Weavers and Fishermen: CM Bommai

Udupi: “The government has decided to extend the ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi’ scholarship scheme for children of weavers and fishermen families this year”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to Uchila Mahalakshmi Temple on April 11.

Bommai Complemented the Union government’s programme to make fishing a profitable vocation and said that the State government would provide 100 deep sea fishing boats for fishermen. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme, 5000 houses would be built for fishermen. Desilting work would be taken up at 8 ports to improve fishing facilities.

Stressing the importance of women in the economic development of the State, Bommai said, “An anchor Bank would be linked to the Women’s Self Help Groups. They would be provided loan up to Rs 1.50 lakh to take up economic activities to realise the State government’s objective of women empowerment”.

Hostel facilities would be provided for students from the fishermen’s families by the Social Welfare department. Fishermen will be provided with a Diesel subsidy for the entire ten-month season. The Muzrai department will provide a grant of Rs 5 crore for the Sri Mahalakshmi temple as requested by the Mogaveerara Sangha, said Bommai.