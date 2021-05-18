Spread the love



















Raj Political Saga: MLA from Pilot camp steps down

Jaipur: In a new twist to the political saga in Rajasthan, senior Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary, who belonged to the camp of former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, sent his resignation to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi on Tuesday, creating ripples in the state’s political circles.

In July last year, the Pilot camp had rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. However, the 19 rebel MLAs were reinducted into the party after senior Congress leaders stepped in to sort out the matter, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the late Ahmed Patel.

Choudhary stood with Pilot all through the rebellion.

Even after the return of the rebel leaders into the party fold, they were not allotted any portfolio, nor were their grievances addressed. Choudhary has been raising his voice over the issues being left unaddressed.

A few MLAs from the Pilot camp had even raised their concern over the functioning of the state government on the floor of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Choudhary has requested Speaker Joshi to accept his resignation.

Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Pratap Khachariyawas said that this is an internal matter of the party which will be resolved soon.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “The party (Congress) is divided ever since the formation of the Congress government. It is their internal matter. In this time of crisis, we are busy saving the lives of the people amid the second wave of the Covid pandemic.”

