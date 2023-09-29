Raj polls: PM Modi likely to make big announcements during Chittorgarh, Jodhpur visits in Oct



Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Rajasthan on October 2 and October 5, and is expected to make some big announcements, said sources.

He will be in Chittorgarh on October 2 and in Jodhpur on October 5.

PM Modi may make some big announcements during the rallies before the announcement of the model code of conduct in the state, said sources.

On Wednesday a closed-door meeting of Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda was held here with state party leaders. Sources said that Vasundhara Raje and Shah also had a separate closed-door meeting.

Several ideas were discussed in the meeting and the next phase of meetings will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Delhi in which leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Rajendra Rathore, Satish Poonia, Prahlad Joshi, Arun Singh, Chandrashekhar, Union ministers like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary and Arjun Ram Meghwal will participate.

Amit Shah, Nadda, B.L. Santhosh and veteran RSS leaders from Rajasthan will also be a part of the meetings, sources said. Vasun

Around 19 tickets may be announced on October 1 and the next round of announcement of tickets will be made after October 15 after the end of Pitru Paksha, said sources.

In case consensus is not built on these 19 tickets, then they will also be announced after October 15, party workers confirmed.

Also, it is being discussed to implement the 33 per cent women reservation decision and also aim at those seats which are weak to turn them around.

A presentation was made in the meeting on how five divisions of Rajasthan, namely Marwad, Mewar and Wagad, Shekahwati and eastern Rajasthan seats can be worked upon. Poonia gave this presentation in the meeting.

On Thursday morning, B.L. Santhosh and Poonia had a closed-door meeting at the party office discussing seat distribution and star campaigners which lasted for around 2.5 hours, said sources.

