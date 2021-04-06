Spread the love



















Raj Thackeray seeks action against hospitals denying beds to Covid patients

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Tuesday asked the government to crack down on private hospitals which are refusing beds to Covid-19 patients as the state reels under a second wave of the pandemic.

“In many hospitals, beds are available, but they are not giving them to patients who need it… The state government should take stringent action against such hospitals,” said Thackeray.

He contended that many private hospitals in the city have been built on land allotted by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, they use the BMC water and electricity, but are reneging on their duty of making beds available to corona patients in this health crisis.

Thackeray also accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of not remaining fully geared to hand the second waves crisis which is not raging in the state.

“When the migrants left Maharashtra after the lockdown was announced last year, I had demanded that they should be allowed entry only after a proper health checkup… Unfortunately, that was not done,” Thackeray pointed out.

More recently, when the government sensed the signs of an emerging second wave by January-end, they should have taken immediate precautionary measures, he said.

Referring to the economic crisis and the impact on livelihoods of people, Thackeray urged his cousin and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to permit small traders and businesses that are allowed to continue with manufacturing activities to sell their products at least two-three times a week since production without sale was meaningless.

Thackeray also said that he called on the CM this week and made several suggestions like universal vaccination for all age groups as a precaution, promoting students of SSC and HSC without conducting examinations as they are in a disturbed state to write their exam papers.

On the allegations made by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Thackeray reiterated his previous statement that “how come he (Singh) made the accusations only after he was shunted out as the city police chief”.

“If he wasn’t ousted, he would not have made the allegations… The SUV vehicle was parked near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on the instructions of someone… Police should probe this aspect,” Thackeray demanded.

Claiming that the resignation of Deshmukh was not a significant matter for him, the MNS chief said Singh’s allegations asking the police to collect money were of a ‘shameful nature’.