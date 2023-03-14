Raja alias Japan Manga Arrested in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: Raja alias Japan Manga who was absconding without appearing before the court in various cases, was arrested by the CCB police in Bengaluru on March 13.

Raja alias Japan Manga was involved in various crimes and arrested for assault, murder attempt, murder, and dacoity cases. After being released from jail on bail, he has been absconding since 2017.

In 2013, Japan Manga was involved in Bus Driver Prasanna’s murder case, later he was involved in a dacoity case under the Suratkal police station limits, a businessman’s attempt to murder, assault in jail case, an attempt to murder in the Court premises, and a case of life-threat. after securing bail, he failed to appear before the court in all these cases. The Court then issued an LPC (Long Pending Case) warrant. On March 13, Japan Manga was arrested in Bengaluru. He will be handed over to the Mangaluru East police station for further investigations.

While Japan Manga was absconding, he changed his name to Rohan Reddy and created false documents to obtain an Aadhar card in Bengaluru. He also used the same Aadhar card to obtain a Sim Card.

In 2022, Japan Manga assaulted a man in Chamrajpet and also assaulted a police constable on duty.

The operation was carried out by the CCB ACP P A Hegde, Police Inspector Shyam Sundar, ASI Mohan K V and CCB staff.

