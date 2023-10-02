Rajasthan Assembly polls: Elderly, disabled people to be able to cast votes from home



Jaipur: For the first time in Rajasthan, the Election Commission will be introducing the facility for senior citizens to cast their votes from home.

Along with this, the poll body is taking steps to prevent the entry of criminals into politics, under this political parties will have to give an explanation in newspapers as to why they gave the ticket to a person with a criminal background.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in the press conference on Sunday that there are 11.8 lakh voters above 80 years of age in Rajasthan. There are also 18,462 voters above 100 years of age in the state. The poll body will be providing these senior citizens and those with more than 40 per cent disability the facility to vote from home.

Voters availing the ‘Vote for Home’ facility will have to fill form within five days after the election notification is issued. After this, the Election Commission will make necessary arrangements for them.

Like this: Like Loading...